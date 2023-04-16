Previous
Blue Hour Sunrise by pdulis
Photo 1846

Blue Hour Sunrise

The sunrise is a reminder that life goes on, no matter what happens...
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Mags ace
Simply gorgeous!
April 17th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Peaceful and magnificent!
April 17th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Fantastic
April 17th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Perfect especially with the birds! fav
April 17th, 2023  
