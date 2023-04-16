Sign up
Photo 1846
Blue Hour Sunrise
The sunrise is a reminder that life goes on, no matter what happens...
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
4
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2211
photos
367
followers
53
following
505% complete
1839
1840
1841
1842
1843
1844
1845
1846
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
16th April 2023 8:24am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
blue
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
hour
,
balsam
Mags
ace
Simply gorgeous!
April 17th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Peaceful and magnificent!
April 17th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Fantastic
April 17th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Perfect especially with the birds! fav
April 17th, 2023
