The Long & Winding Road by pdulis
Photo 1847

The Long & Winding Road

That leads me to your door ...
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Corinne C ace
A wonderful composition with a great sunset (I assume).
April 18th, 2023  
Bill Ososki ace
Great depth
April 18th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A beautiful image fav
April 18th, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
👏👏👏
April 18th, 2023  
Pat
Sublime image and perfect title!
April 18th, 2023  
amyK ace
So beautiful
April 18th, 2023  
