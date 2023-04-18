Previous
Reflections by pdulis
Photo 1848

Reflections

“If there are ripples on the surface of a lake, we cannot see the depth. Similarly unless the mind is restful, we cannot experience the harmony and union within us.” – Sri Ravi Shankar
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
John Falconer ace
Nicely photographed.
April 19th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
I like the shot and your accompanying quotes are often give me pause to reflect!
April 19th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nice
April 19th, 2023  
Bill Ososki ace
Nice quote and photo pairing
April 19th, 2023  
