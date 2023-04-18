Sign up
Photo 1848
Reflections
“If there are ripples on the surface of a lake, we cannot see the depth. Similarly unless the mind is restful, we cannot experience the harmony and union within us.” – Sri Ravi Shankar
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
4
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2213
photos
366
followers
53
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
16th April 2023 9:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
reflections
,
lake
John Falconer
ace
Nicely photographed.
April 19th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
I like the shot and your accompanying quotes are often give me pause to reflect!
April 19th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nice
April 19th, 2023
Bill Ososki
ace
Nice quote and photo pairing
April 19th, 2023
