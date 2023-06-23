Previous
Giant Allium Flower by pdulis
Giant Allium Flower

Bees and butterflies love alliums, as do many gardeners. Deer and rabbit, however, tend to shy away from them – and that could be due to the rather pungent aroma they can give off if the stems are broken!
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Maggiemae ace
This looks like a drawing and all the more pleasing!
June 24th, 2023  
