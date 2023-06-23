Sign up
Previous
Photo 1914
Giant Allium Flower
Bees and butterflies love alliums, as do many gardeners. Deer and rabbit, however, tend to shy away from them – and that could be due to the rather pungent aroma they can give off if the stems are broken!
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
1
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2279
photos
361
followers
52
following
524% complete
View this month »
1907
1908
1909
1910
1911
1912
1913
1914
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
giant
,
allium
Maggiemae
ace
This looks like a drawing and all the more pleasing!
June 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
