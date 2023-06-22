Previous
Sunrise Morning by pdulis
Sunrise Morning

Every sunrise is like a new page, a chance to right ourselves and receive each day in all its glory.
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Mark St Clair ace
So beautiful!
June 23rd, 2023  
