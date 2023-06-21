Sign up
Previous
Photo 1912
Surfing USA
Everybody's gone surfin'
Surfin' U.S.A ...
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
air
surf
chevy
bel
chevrolet
1955
Shutterbug
ace
I remember that song and that car. Nice nostalgia.
June 22nd, 2023
