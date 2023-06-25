Previous
Froggie by pdulis
Photo 1916

Froggie

Frog catching with my grand daughter tonight
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Maggiemae ace
Your approach will be soft, your camera at the ready and - NO talking!

He is very well disguised!
June 26th, 2023  
Cordiander
Nice frog! He might have been a prince :)
June 26th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice capture
June 26th, 2023  
Rick ace
Wow, great shot.
June 26th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice pic!
June 26th, 2023  
