Photo 1916
Froggie
Frog catching with my grand daughter tonight
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
5
4
Tags
frog
Maggiemae
Your approach will be soft, your camera at the ready and - NO talking!
He is very well disguised!
June 26th, 2023
Cordiander
Nice frog! He might have been a prince :)
June 26th, 2023
Dawn
A nice capture
June 26th, 2023
Rick
Wow, great shot.
June 26th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
Nice pic!
June 26th, 2023
