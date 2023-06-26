Previous
Fishing Lake Couchiching by pdulis
Photo 1917

Fishing Lake Couchiching

Having a fishing rod in your hand is merely an excuse to explore out-of-sight depths and reveal mysteries that previously only existed in dreams. (or so they say :)
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
525% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Love the framing and composition
June 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely scene and framing framing
June 27th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Hope they caught something, certainly is a lovely setting.
June 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise