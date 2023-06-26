Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1917
Fishing Lake Couchiching
Having a fishing rod in your hand is merely an excuse to explore out-of-sight depths and reveal mysteries that previously only existed in dreams. (or so they say :)
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2282
photos
362
followers
52
following
525% complete
View this month »
1910
1911
1912
1913
1914
1915
1916
1917
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
26th June 2023 5:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
summer
,
lake
,
fishing
,
ontario
,
couchiching
gloria jones
ace
Love the framing and composition
June 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely scene and framing framing
June 27th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
Hope they caught something, certainly is a lovely setting.
June 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close