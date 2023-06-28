Previous
J.B. Tudhope Memorial Park Trail by pdulis
J.B. Tudhope Memorial Park Trail

This trail led to some incredible artwork dedicated to Gordon Lightfoot, an icon in the Canadian music industry.
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Peter Dulis

Rick ace
Looks like a nice bike trail. Great shot.
June 29th, 2023  
