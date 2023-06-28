Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1919
J.B. Tudhope Memorial Park Trail
This trail led to some incredible artwork dedicated to Gordon Lightfoot, an icon in the Canadian music industry.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2284
photos
362
followers
52
following
525% complete
View this month »
1912
1913
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bike
,
park
,
trail
,
memorial
,
j.b.
,
tudhope
Rick
ace
Looks like a nice bike trail. Great shot.
June 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close