Enchanted forest by pdulis
Photo 1937

Enchanted forest

The trees will tell their secrets to those that tune in...
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Enchanted in a slightly scary way. It looks like the trees will reach out, wrap around my legs, and pull me deeper in.
July 17th, 2023  
Rick ace
Cool capture. All of those roots do look a little scary. :-)
July 17th, 2023  
