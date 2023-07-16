Sign up
Photo 1937
Photo 1937
Enchanted forest
The trees will tell their secrets to those that tune in...
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
2
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
1937
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
16th July 2023 6:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
roots
,
mount
,
forest
,
ontario
,
nemo
Joanne Diochon
ace
Enchanted in a slightly scary way. It looks like the trees will reach out, wrap around my legs, and pull me deeper in.
July 17th, 2023
Rick
ace
Cool capture. All of those roots do look a little scary. :-)
July 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
