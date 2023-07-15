Sign up
Dried Allium Flower
Allium flower heads still look stunning when dried - one of the reasons why they are brought indoors and dried to use as cut flowers
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
flower
,
allium
KWind
ace
Great close up with vivid colours.
July 16th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
They are beautiful with that golden color. Nice capture of the details.
July 16th, 2023
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
July 16th, 2023
