Dried Allium Flower by pdulis
Photo 1936

Dried Allium Flower

Allium flower heads still look stunning when dried - one of the reasons why they are brought indoors and dried to use as cut flowers
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
KWind ace
Great close up with vivid colours.
July 16th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
They are beautiful with that golden color. Nice capture of the details.
July 16th, 2023  
Rick ace
Cool capture.
July 16th, 2023  
