Photo 1935
Tiger Lily Flower
The tiger lily is a beautiful flower that is often used in Asian art. I love this flower
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
5
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
14th July 2023 8:39pm
Tags
flower
,
tiger
,
lily
Call me Joe
ace
⭐️❤️
July 15th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
I like the arrow like sharpness of their stamen
July 15th, 2023
KWind
ace
Super close up. Love the colours.
July 15th, 2023
Rick
ace
Great shot.
July 15th, 2023
Beverley
ace
A favourite flower of mine, vibrancy of orange is so warming & uplifting
July 15th, 2023
