Tiger Lily Flower by pdulis
Photo 1935

Tiger Lily Flower

The tiger lily is a beautiful flower that is often used in Asian art. I love this flower
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Call me Joe ace
⭐️❤️
July 15th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
I like the arrow like sharpness of their stamen
July 15th, 2023  
KWind ace
Super close up. Love the colours.
July 15th, 2023  
Rick ace
Great shot.
July 15th, 2023  
Beverley ace
A favourite flower of mine, vibrancy of orange is so warming & uplifting
July 15th, 2023  
