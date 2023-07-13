Sign up
Photo 1934
Iconic Purple Barn
This iconic purple barn is found in Prince Edward County on Closson Chase Vineyards.
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
barn
fence
prince
edward
vineyards
count
Dawn
A nice find not many purple barns around I would think looks great
July 14th, 2023
Rick
Cool, that's really different. Nice capture.
July 14th, 2023
gloria jones
Fabulous.
July 14th, 2023
