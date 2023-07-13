Previous
Iconic Purple Barn by pdulis
Photo 1934

Iconic Purple Barn

This iconic purple barn is found in Prince Edward County on Closson Chase Vineyards.
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Dawn ace
A nice find not many purple barns around I would think looks great
July 14th, 2023  
Rick ace
Cool, that's really different. Nice capture.
July 14th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous.
July 14th, 2023  
