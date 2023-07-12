Sign up
Picton Harbour
Enjoying the County from the water is a wonderful, relaxing experience that includes History, Natural Habitats and Sights not able to be seen from anywhere else.
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2298
photos
364
followers
52
following
529% complete
1926
1927
1928
1929
1930
1931
1932
1933
Views
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
6th July 2023 12:33pm
Tags
water
,
boats
,
harbour
,
picton
