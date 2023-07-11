Previous
The Rooster Ride Sunrise by pdulis
The Rooster Ride Sunrise

Nothing compares to the simple pleasure of a bike ride at sunrise ...
Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
KWind ace
Wonderful! FAV.
July 12th, 2023  
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
July 12th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Amazing photo!
July 12th, 2023  
