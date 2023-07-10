Previous
The Brant Street Pier by pdulis
Photo 1930

The Brant Street Pier

Brant Street Pier is a signature destination and attraction located in Spencer Smith Park at the Waterfront at Downtown Burlington. It extends 137 metres over Lake Ontario that provides views of the lake and Burlington's shoreline.
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis

Rick ace
Really cool looking pier. Great shot.
July 11th, 2023  
