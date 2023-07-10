Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1930
The Brant Street Pier
Brant Street Pier is a signature destination and attraction located in Spencer Smith Park at the Waterfront at Downtown Burlington. It extends 137 metres over Lake Ontario that provides views of the lake and Burlington's shoreline.
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
1
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2295
photos
364
followers
52
following
528% complete
View this month »
1923
1924
1925
1926
1927
1928
1929
1930
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
9th July 2023 5:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
lake
,
pier
,
ontario
,
brant
Rick
ace
Really cool looking pier. Great shot.
July 11th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close