Previous
Photo 1929
Mother and Daughter Day
A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart...
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
1922
1923
1924
1925
1926
1927
1928
1929
365 - The 2nd Year
Canon EOS 6D
9th July 2023 8:41pm
fountain
mother
pond
daughter
Dorothy
ace
Lovely
July 10th, 2023
