Brother & Sister by pdulis
Photo 1928

Brother & Sister

Once a brother, always a brother, no matter the distance, no matter the difference and no matter the issue...
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
528% complete

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
So sweet- and perfectly timed with the birds.
July 9th, 2023  
Rick ace
Great shot.
July 9th, 2023  
Ian JB ace
wow such a nice image. great !!!
July 9th, 2023  
