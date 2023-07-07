Previous
Polish Hen by pdulis
Polish Hen

A fun, friendly, quirky chicken with personality and good looks :)
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Vesna
Hi! I like your hairdo! :-)
July 7th, 2023  
Diana ace
What a character!
July 7th, 2023  
Harry J Benson ace
Strange looking hen
July 7th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So cute and I love his hairdo.
July 7th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha, such a cutie in a strange sort of way!! Love his unruly hair do ! fav
July 7th, 2023  
Anna
Favorite!
July 7th, 2023  
