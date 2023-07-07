Sign up
Photo 1927
Polish Hen
A fun, friendly, quirky chicken with personality and good looks :)
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
6th July 2023 7:36pm
Tags
polish
,
hen
Vesna
Hi! I like your hairdo! :-)
July 7th, 2023
Diana
ace
What a character!
July 7th, 2023
Harry J Benson
ace
Strange looking hen
July 7th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So cute and I love his hairdo.
July 7th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha, such a cutie in a strange sort of way!! Love his unruly hair do ! fav
July 7th, 2023
Anna
Favorite!
July 7th, 2023
