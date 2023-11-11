Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2055
Bare Trees
Bare trees teach us the art of letting go gracefully...
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2420
photos
346
followers
51
following
563% complete
View this month »
2048
2049
2050
2051
2052
2053
2054
2055
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
10th November 2023 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
river
,
autumn
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
November 12th, 2023
Lisa Poland
ace
Perfect for B&W!
November 12th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
I like the quote and the beautiful capture. I think b&w is perfect for this image.
November 12th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
I love that quote.
November 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close