Bare Trees by pdulis
Bare Trees

Bare trees teach us the art of letting go gracefully...
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
November 12th, 2023  
Lisa Poland ace
Perfect for B&W!
November 12th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
I like the quote and the beautiful capture. I think b&w is perfect for this image.
November 12th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
I love that quote.
November 12th, 2023  
