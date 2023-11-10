Previous
Speed River Geese by pdulis
Speed River Geese

Speed River is a river that flows through Wellington County, Ontario. Winter sets in as the geese wade in the water.
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Corinne C ace
Beautiful picture with a great low perspective and Fall colors
November 11th, 2023  
