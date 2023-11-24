Sign up
Photo 2068
Sunrise fishing
My grand son, an advent fisher, had me up at 7am, ready to go fishing - so off we went ;0
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Tags
fall
,
fishing
,
normal
,
ontario
