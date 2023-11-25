Sign up
Photo 2069
Cool Dude
Here's something a little off the wall -
I'm putting together a Photoshop workshop and this was one of my work sheets - Sorry that's all I got today :)
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
2
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
photoshop
,
cool
,
dude
eDorre
ace
Interesting group of items. Best on the workshop!
November 26th, 2023
Diana
ace
good luck with the workshops!ll
November 26th, 2023
