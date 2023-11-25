Previous
Cool Dude by pdulis
Photo 2069

Cool Dude

Here's something a little off the wall -
I'm putting together a Photoshop workshop and this was one of my work sheets - Sorry that's all I got today :)
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
566% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Interesting group of items. Best on the workshop!
November 26th, 2023  
Diana ace
good luck with the workshops!ll
November 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise