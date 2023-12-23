Sign up
Photo 2097
Photo 2097
Relaxing at the Beach
A little sand between your toes always takes away your woes ...
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
1
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2462
photos
340
followers
50
following
2090
2091
2092
2093
2094
2095
2096
2097
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ocean
,
trees
,
palm
,
island
,
dominica
,
beach.
Phil Howcroft
ace
It does indeed . Magical
December 24th, 2023
