Relaxing at the Beach by pdulis
Photo 2097

Relaxing at the Beach

A little sand between your toes always takes away your woes ...
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details

Phil Howcroft
It does indeed . Magical
December 24th, 2023  
