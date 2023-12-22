Sign up
Previous
Photo 2096
Beach Walk
Learn to appreciate small quiet moments, the ocean, a walk on the beach, and the solitude of mind ...
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
4
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2461
photos
341
followers
50
following
2089
2090
2091
2092
2093
2094
2095
2096
Views
21
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
17th December 2023 5:26am
beach
,
ocean
,
sunrise
,
island
,
domenica
Steve Chappell
ace
Beautiful
December 23rd, 2023
Graeme Stevens
Love this, great light, instant fav
December 23rd, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
So serene.
December 23rd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Days end gorgeous
December 23rd, 2023
