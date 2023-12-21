Previous
Stormy Seas by pdulis
Photo 2095

Stormy Seas

The human heart is like a ship on a stormy sea driven about by winds blowing from all four corners of heaven...
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
573% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
I love the play of light in this one. A tiny ship tossed on an endless sea.
December 22nd, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Good one.
December 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise