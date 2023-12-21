Sign up
Photo 2095
Stormy Seas
The human heart is like a ship on a stormy sea driven about by winds blowing from all four corners of heaven...
21st Dec 23
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
sea
,
boat
,
island
,
sailing
,
domenica
Joanne Diochon
ace
I love the play of light in this one. A tiny ship tossed on an endless sea.
December 22nd, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Good one.
December 22nd, 2023
