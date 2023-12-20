Previous
Sunrise Meditation by pdulis
Photo 2094

Sunrise Meditation

Learn to be calm and you will always be happy ...
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
So true
December 21st, 2023  
Suzanne ace
And sometimes so hard to learn!!
December 21st, 2023  
Barb ace
Spectacular!
December 21st, 2023  
Dorothy ace
If only I could!
December 21st, 2023  
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
December 21st, 2023  
