Previous
Photo 2094
Sunrise Meditation
Learn to be calm and you will always be happy ...
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
5
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2459
photos
340
followers
50
following
2087
2088
2089
2090
2091
2092
2093
2094
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
17th December 2023 5:22am
meditation
,
sunrise
Jane Pittenger
ace
So true
December 21st, 2023
Suzanne
ace
And sometimes so hard to learn!!
December 21st, 2023
Barb
ace
Spectacular!
December 21st, 2023
Dorothy
ace
If only I could!
December 21st, 2023
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
December 21st, 2023
