Photo 2093
Sunshine Goodbyes
Tomorrow we say goodbye to our island in the Caribbean Sea. It was a blast, and now its time for Christmas with the family. Adiós Amigos! 😎
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
island
caribbean
domenica
Christine Sztukowski
Yea Christmas
December 20th, 2023
Shutterbug
Beautiful capture of the palm trees.
December 20th, 2023
Dawn
A lovely shot
December 20th, 2023
