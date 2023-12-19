Previous
Sunshine Goodbyes by pdulis
Photo 2093

Sunshine Goodbyes

Tomorrow we say goodbye to our island in the Caribbean Sea. It was a blast, and now its time for Christmas with the family. Adiós Amigos! 😎
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
573% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Yea Christmas
December 20th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the palm trees.
December 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely shot
December 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise