Photo 2130
Double Delight Rose
They look like they belong in a fairy tale...
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
24th January 2024 2:44pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
rose
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
January 26th, 2024
Milanie
ace
Love your dof
January 26th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful!
January 26th, 2024
Christina
ace
Gorgeous
January 26th, 2024
Bill
Beautiful.
January 26th, 2024
