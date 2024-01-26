Previous
The Gerbera Daisy by pdulis
The Gerbera Daisy

Gerberas are believed to symbolize beauty, innocence, and purity. Here it is frozen in time ...
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Shutterbug
Beautiful. I like the diagonal comp.
January 27th, 2024  
Maggiemae
A very artistic side to this sweet flower!
January 27th, 2024  
Rick
Interesting way to preserve them. Great shot.
January 27th, 2024  
Milanie
What an interesting way to compose this shot
January 27th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Love this photo
January 27th, 2024  
