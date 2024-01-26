Sign up
Previous
Photo 2131
The Gerbera Daisy
Gerberas are believed to symbolize beauty, innocence, and purity. Here it is frozen in time ...
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
5
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2496
photos
345
followers
49
following
2124
2125
2126
2127
2128
2129
2130
2131
Views
20
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
25th January 2024 10:42am
Tags
flower
,
gerbera
,
frozen
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful. I like the diagonal comp.
January 27th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
A very artistic side to this sweet flower!
January 27th, 2024
Rick
ace
Interesting way to preserve them. Great shot.
January 27th, 2024
Milanie
ace
What an interesting way to compose this shot
January 27th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Love this photo
January 27th, 2024
