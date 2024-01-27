Previous
A Rose Indeed by pdulis
Photo 2132

A Rose Indeed

" A rose by any other name would smell as sweet " - William Shakespeare
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture.
January 28th, 2024  
Allison Maltese ace
Beautiful color and form.
January 28th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
January 28th, 2024  
