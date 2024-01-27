Sign up
Photo 2132
A Rose Indeed
" A rose by any other name would smell as sweet " - William Shakespeare
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
27th January 2024 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
rose
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture.
January 28th, 2024
Allison Maltese
ace
Beautiful color and form.
January 28th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
January 28th, 2024
