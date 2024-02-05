Sign up
Previous
Photo 2141
Benjamins Sunset Tree
When the sun has set, no candle can replace it.
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
0
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2506
photos
344
followers
49
following
586% complete
View this month »
2134
2135
2136
2137
2138
2139
2140
2141
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
5th February 2024 5:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sunset
