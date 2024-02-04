Sign up
Previous
Photo 2140
Greet the Gorgeous Morning Sun
Few things in life are more glorious than the first hint of the morning sun breaking through the horizon. As hues of golden yellow, orange, and red light up the sky at daybreak, I stand in wonder and thankfulness.
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
2
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2505
photos
344
followers
49
following
586% complete
View this month »
2133
2134
2135
2136
2137
2138
2139
2140
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
jack
,
ontario
,
darling
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fantastic morning
February 5th, 2024
Allison Williams
ace
Exquisite. The V of birds is just icing on the cake!
February 5th, 2024
