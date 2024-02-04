Previous
Greet the Gorgeous Morning Sun by pdulis
Greet the Gorgeous Morning Sun

Few things in life are more glorious than the first hint of the morning sun breaking through the horizon. As hues of golden yellow, orange, and red light up the sky at daybreak, I stand in wonder and thankfulness.
Peter Dulis

Christine Sztukowski ace
Fantastic morning
February 5th, 2024  
Allison Williams ace
Exquisite. The V of birds is just icing on the cake!
February 5th, 2024  
