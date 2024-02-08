Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2144
Sunrise Meditations
The quieter you become, the more you are able to hear …
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2509
photos
345
followers
49
following
587% complete
View this month »
2137
2138
2139
2140
2141
2142
2143
2144
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
meditation
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
ontario
,
theme-february2024
Jerzy
ace
Peaceful.
February 9th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
The light on those grasses is fabulous.
February 9th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Gorgeous sunrise and composition.
February 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close