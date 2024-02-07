Previous
Picture Perfect Morning by pdulis
Photo 2143

Picture Perfect Morning

The most precious gold to be found on Earth is the morning glory sunrise ...
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Bill
It is indeed pure beauty.
February 8th, 2024  
