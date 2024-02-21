Previous
Lakeside Park Sunrise by pdulis
Lakeside Park Sunrise

Surprised at the sky this morning at Lake Ontario. You never know what you get :)
Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Theresa
Beautiful sunrise
February 22nd, 2024  
