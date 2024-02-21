Sign up
Photo 2157
Lakeside Park Sunrise
Surprised at the sky this morning at Lake Ontario. You never know what you get :)
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
clouds
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
ontario
Theresa
Beautiful sunrise
February 22nd, 2024
