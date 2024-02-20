Previous
Cheers by pdulis
Cheers

Making your way in the world today takes everything you’ve got; taking a break from all your worries sure would help a lot. Wouldn’t you like to get away?
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Great night life
February 21st, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Getting away would be good. At the moment all I want to do is get home!! This photo gives a good feeling of fun and enjoyment.
February 21st, 2024  
Pat
Sometimes you wanna go where everybody knows your name.
They are re-running Cheers on tv here at the moment which is great.
What a lovely cheerful night time capture.
February 21st, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Cheers to all!
February 21st, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Love that red lighting.
February 21st, 2024  
