Toronto Streetcar Nights by pdulis
Photo 2155

Toronto Streetcar Nights

Toronto has had streetcars since the 1860s, when the first, horse-drawn vehicles started trundling through downtown. Electrified in the 1890s, the network spread all over the city and even far...
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Joanne Diochon ace
Wonderful. Love all the different shades of red being reflected from the street and the stone wall.
February 20th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Cool image!
February 20th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Excellent
February 20th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks wonderful.
February 20th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Cool!
February 20th, 2024  
