Previous
Photo 2154
Sunlite Grasses Sunrise
Each day is born with a sunrise and ends in a sunset, the same way we open our eyes to see the light, and close them to hear the dark...
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2147
2148
2149
2150
2151
2152
2153
2154
Tags
sunrise
lake
ontario
grasses
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Another natural beauty Peter!
February 19th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Beautiful.
February 19th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Fabulous colors. Beautiful image.
February 19th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Spectacular!
February 19th, 2024
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
February 19th, 2024
