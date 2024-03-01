Previous
Depth of Kindness by pdulis
Depth of Kindness

Make your heart like a lake with a calm, still surface and great depths of kindness.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Gorgeous golden hues with romance
March 2nd, 2024  
Beautiful and I like the birds on wing.
March 2nd, 2024  
