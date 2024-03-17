Sign up
Photo 2182
Florida Dreamin'
High tides and those Florida vibes ... can't wait :)
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
sunrise
florida
Corinne
ace
Love the blur here, it gives a special ambiance
March 18th, 2024
Cathy
The sandy path draws me right in!
March 18th, 2024
Kaylynn
ace
fantastic shot as usual
March 18th, 2024
Bec
ace
What a beautiful scene - enjoy!
March 18th, 2024
amyK
ace
Wonderful
March 18th, 2024
