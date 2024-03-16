Sign up
Previous
Photo 2181
Pennies from Heaven
So when you hear it thunder
Don't run under a tree
There'll be pennies from heaven for you and me
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
2
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2546
photos
344
followers
49
following
597% complete
2174
2175
2176
2177
2178
2179
2180
2181
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
reflections
pennies
Bill
Great reflection.
March 17th, 2024
Allison Williams
ace
Great creativity!
March 17th, 2024
