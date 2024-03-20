Previous
Thistle Sunset by pdulis
Photo 2185

Thistle Sunset

These thistles grow wild in a parkette close by - always interesting at sunset
20th March 2024 20th Mar 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
598% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Beautiful day.
March 21st, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Terrific image Peter.
March 21st, 2024  
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
March 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise