Previous
Photo 2185
Thistle Sunset
These thistles grow wild in a parkette close by - always interesting at sunset
20th March 2024
20th Mar 24
3
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2550
photos
344
followers
49
following
598% complete
View this month »
2178
2179
2180
2181
2182
2183
2184
2185
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
20th March 2024 4:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
thistles
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful day.
March 21st, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Terrific image Peter.
March 21st, 2024
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
March 21st, 2024
