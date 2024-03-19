Previous
Butterfly Agave by pdulis
Photo 2184

Butterfly Agave

A magnificent Japanese selection, Agave 'Kissho Kan' is an evergreen, perennial succulent forming a perfectly symmetrical rosette of thick, rigid, soft silver-blue to blue-green leaves.
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot .
March 20th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely shot and also a very attractive plant.
March 20th, 2024  
