Previous
Photo 2184
Butterfly Agave
A magnificent Japanese selection, Agave 'Kissho Kan' is an evergreen, perennial succulent forming a perfectly symmetrical rosette of thick, rigid, soft silver-blue to blue-green leaves.
19th March 2024
19th Mar 24
2
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
19th March 2024 3:18pm
Tags
butterfly
succulent
agave
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot .
March 20th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Lovely shot and also a very attractive plant.
March 20th, 2024
