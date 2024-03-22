Sign up
Previous
Photo 2187
Polsen Sunset
Polson pier has a great view of the Toronto skyline and has a great sunset location behind the Toronto buildings.
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
6
6
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
toronto
,
icm
,
polsen
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice
March 22nd, 2024
Babs
ace
Nice one. fav.
March 22nd, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Great edit.
March 23rd, 2024
Linda Godwin
Splendor abound
March 23rd, 2024
Mallory
ace
Wow, this is super cool! And I love the colors.
March 23rd, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Very cool!
March 23rd, 2024
