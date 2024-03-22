Previous
Polsen Sunset by pdulis
Photo 2187

Polsen Sunset

Polson pier has a great view of the Toronto skyline and has a great sunset location behind the Toronto buildings.
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Christine Sztukowski
Very nice
March 22nd, 2024  
Babs
Nice one. fav.
March 22nd, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett
Great edit.
March 23rd, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Splendor abound
March 23rd, 2024  
Mallory
Wow, this is super cool! And I love the colors.
March 23rd, 2024  
Islandgirl
Very cool!
March 23rd, 2024  
