Red Sky in Morning by pdulis
Red Sky in Morning

Red sky in the morning, sailor's take warning. In fact a spring snow storm did hit us this day
23rd March 2024 23rd Mar 24

Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Rick ace
Beautiful.
March 24th, 2024  
