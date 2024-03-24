Previous
Life is a Wild Ride by pdulis
Photo 2189

Life is a Wild Ride

Life is a journey, so enjoy the ride ...
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very cool!
March 25th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Love the curve!
March 25th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the curve and lighting
March 25th, 2024  
Barb ace
Don't know what it is but I like it!! :-)
March 25th, 2024  
KWind ace
Wonderful shot!
March 25th, 2024  
