Waving Hello To Spring by pdulis
Photo 2191

Waving Hello To Spring

The world's favourite season is spring ...
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wow eye catching
March 27th, 2024  
Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️
March 27th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
That’s fun!
March 27th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
👋👋
March 27th, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
What Dorothy said! BRAVO.
March 27th, 2024  
Rick ace
Great capture.
March 27th, 2024  
