Paletta Lakefront Sunrise by pdulis
Paletta Lakefront Sunrise

Located on a 14 acre waterfront parkland, Paletta Lakefront Park is the perfect location for stunning sunrises
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Rick ace
Wow, an amazing sunrise. Awesome capture.
March 29th, 2024  
