Coral Reef by pdulis
Coral Reef

Here's a little something from a photo workshop I conducted at the Royal Botanical Gardens this month. Beautiful recreation of the great barrier reef in Australia - love to see this live one time :)
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Jane Pittenger ace
Me too…maybe next lifetime
March 30th, 2024  
Rick ace
Beautiful set-up and capture.
March 30th, 2024  
