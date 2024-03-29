Sign up
Previous
Photo 2194
Coral Reef
Here's a little something from a photo workshop I conducted at the Royal Botanical Gardens this month. Beautiful recreation of the great barrier reef in Australia - love to see this live one time :)
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
2
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2559
photos
347
followers
49
following
601% complete
View this month »
2187
2188
2189
2190
2191
2192
2193
2194
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
5th March 2024 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coral
,
reef
,
rbg
Jane Pittenger
ace
Me too…maybe next lifetime
March 30th, 2024
Rick
ace
Beautiful set-up and capture.
March 30th, 2024
